Charlotte Church can’t remember singing with Usher. The ‘Crazy Chick’ hitmaker – who shot to fame when she was just 11 years old – “couldn’t believe it” when she was reminded of her teenage duet with the ‘OMG’ singer because she’s a massive fan of his music, but has no recollection of their public performance together.

Discussing the duets she performed on her TV show ‘The Charlotte Church Show’ on the ninth episode of ‘Dish’ Series 3, she told hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett: “Yeah, singing with Amy [Winehouse] was amazing, that was a, a beautiful experience, I’m really glad I got to meet her. Nelly Furtado was great. Yeah, she was really cool. Manic Street Preachers were amazing! God, there were so many, I can’t, I can’t remember them all. But yeah…

“Talking about not remembering, I did a duet with Usher and I had no recollection of it. I was like 15, I dunno, I remember we were talking and she was like, ‘Oh, remember you did that lovely duet with Usher,’ and I was like, ‘No. When did I duet with Usher?’ She was like, ‘You remember, in that parade thing they used to do in New York?’ Couldn’t believe it. I love Usher! Chuffed.”

Elsewhere on the podcast, Charlotte Church explained her appearance on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s documentary series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ – which chronicles the Hollywood stars’ ownership of the Welsh football club – came about after her children urged her to meet the ‘Deadpool’ actor.

The 37-year-old singer – who has Ruby, 15, and Dexter, 14, with ex-fiance Gavin Henson and two-year-old Frida with husband Jonathan Powell – said: “I’m not a Wrexham fan. I’m not really a football fan to be honest, but… .

“[Ryan] flew me and my kids out to New York. Because- ‘cause yeah, they were doing the show about Wrexham, and I went and I sang the national anthem, ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’.

“I was like, look, I’m a, I’m a mum, I’m a working mum – ‘cause the kids were like, ‘It’s Ryan Reynolds! We have to go!’ So I was like, I’m a working mum, unfortunately you’re gonna have to bring all three of my children out, and they were like, yeah, sure, fine, we – you know.

“And then they got to meet him. Him and Rob McElhenney. And they were delicious They were so kind, they’re so lovely.”

Charlotte Church praised Ryan and Rob for their “genuine” commitment to Wrexham and Wales.

She added: “I think what they’re doing for Wales – in terms of Wrexham and stuff – it’s really genuine. You know what I mean?

“Like often when people – unfortunately the way that Wales has been portrayed for such a long time is like where the poor relation, do you know what I mean? And a lot of people talk about us with- taking the p***, but actually it feels like… it’s really like, uplifting.

“And they’re doing it with a lot of care, and integrity, I think.”

‘Dish’ from Waitrose + Partners, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, is available on all podcast providers now.

