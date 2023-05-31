Chanel Iman Is Now Engaged To Her BF Davon Godchaux - Deets Inside

Chanel Iman is engaged to her boyfriend, Davon Godchaux.

The pregnant model, 32, used her Instagram to make the announcement on Tuesday (30.05.23) by sharing with fans that NFL star Davon, 28, proposed while she was on a babymoon in Capri, Italy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chanel Iman captioned photos of the moment he asked her to marry him: “The blessings keep pouring… grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go.”

Chanel Iman also called Capri the “perfect” place for the New England Patriots defensive tackle to propose, adding: “I love you so much @chauxdown. You promised me the world and so far you have given me that and so much more!

“One of the best gifts in life is a life time of adventures! My soulmate, protector and best friend the best memories are yet to come.”

Davon said on his Instagram Story he was “living the Italian dream” as he and Iman continued their travels in Amalfi after the proposal.

It was revealed three weeks ago former Victoria’s Secret model Chanel was pregnant with her and Davon’s first child together and her third.

The pair went public with their romance last year and on 14 May, they used pink confetti cannons to reveal the s*x of their upcoming baby girl.

Chanel has daughters Cali, four, and Cassie, three, with her 30-year-old NFL player ex-husband Sterling Shepard.

They married in 2018 but split three years later, with Sterling filing for divorce in June 2021 before it was finalised earlier this month.

Must Read: When Alexandra Daddario Tried Promoting Baywatch With Her Busty Assets: “B**bs Will Bring People To The Theatre – My B**bs”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News