Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer have had their third child – and have gushed over the new arrival’s heart-shaped birthmark.

The ‘One Tree Hill’ actor, 41, announced he and his ‘Closer’ co-star actress partner, 38, had welcomed a little girl on his Instagram Story on Saturday. (19.08.23)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revealing she had been born sometime last week, Chad said alongside a snap of them holding the newborn: “So blessed and feeling so very grateful. We’ve added to our pack with our new little girl (heart emoji.) The Odds on this as her birthmark must be 8 billion to 1 or close (crying smiley face emoji.)

“Thank you all for so much love and warmth with our baby news :) Everyone’s healthy and loved. #LoveBig #Family#FamilyLife #Baby #wolfpack

Thank you God (hand clap emoji.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Murray (@chadmichaelmurray)

The baby’s birthmark appears to be on one of her ankles, and Sarah also said on her Instagram on Saturday: “Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle.

“We are so in love! Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast.”

The couple already have a son, eight, and six-year-old daughter, but have never publicly revealed their names.

In July, Chad told his Instagram followers their third child was on the way by saying alongside a snap of Sarah cradling her huge baby bump: “Baby #3 loading…. Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one.”

Chad and Sarah tarted dating in 2014, with the actor proposing later that year, before they married in 2015.

The pair are relatively privately about their relationship, but even though the couple rarely post to each other on social media, Chad last year wrote Sarah a Mother’s Day tribute online.

He said: “For me, growing up with single father most of my life, I never truly knew the importance of a mother until I had the honour of watching you carry this family on your back from that moment our son was born.

“Our babies know just how lucky they are to have you as their Mama. I love you dearly.

“We love you dearly. Thank you so much for being the Human, Woman, Wife and Mother you are.”

Must Read: Johnny Depp & His Ex Vanessa Paradis Were A Smelly Couple In Hollywood? Insiders Once Claimed, “It’s Hard To Be Around Them, Their Personal Hygiene…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News