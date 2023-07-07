Celine cancelled their menswear show in Paris amid civil unrest in France over the weekend.

Creative director Hedi Slimane felt it would be “inconsiderate and out of place” to go ahead with his Spring 2024 unveiling on Sunday (02.07.23) while protests are still ongoing following the shooting of a 17-year old teenager on June 27 in Nanterre by police

Advertisement

Advertisement

The luxury French fashion house was forced to cancel its show over the tense situation.

The designer announced on Instagram “Due to the events of recent days and to avoid any potential risk for the safety of our guests and our team, we regret to inform you that we are cancelling the Celine Homme summer 2024 show, which was due to be held at La Gaité Lyrique this Sunday, July 2 at 8:30 p.m.”

The 54-year-old designer expressed his disappointment at the cancelled show after the considerable amount of time and effort spent that went into the collection but insisted it was important to put safety first.

He continued: “Having to abruptly cancel a show that represents a considerable amount of work for the fashion house, my teams and the workshops is a great disappointment. It’s also a disappointment for all our guests, journalists, artists and musicians, to whom I extend my warmest and most affectionate thanks.

“Their safety is naturally a priority for us, and the uncertain evolution of these extremely serious disorders requires us all to exercise the utmost discernment.

“From my point of view alone, a fashion show in Paris at a time when France and its capital are bereaved and bruised seems inconsiderate and totally out of place.”

Must Read: When Tom Cruise Stepped Up & Offered To Go N*de To ‘Save’ His Co-Star Lea Thompson From Exposing Her Bre*sts Twice: “Well, If She Has To Be N*ked, I’ll Be N*ked, Too”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News