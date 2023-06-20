Catherine, Princess of Wales has again paid tribute to Princess Diana during her appearance at the historic Order of the Garter procession.

The mum-of-three (41), was the first Royal seen at the event on Monday (19.06.23), and was joined by her husband Prince William (40), who was decked out in a traditional robe and plumed hat during the event at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel.

They were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne – while scandal-hit Prince Andrew (63), was absent for a second year in a row.

Catherine, who has children Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (8), and Prince Louis (5), with William, was dressed in a polka-dotted Alessandra Rich dress and Philip Treacy hat which were paired with Collingwood drop pearl earrings first owned by Princess Diana, which the royal has used on previous official occasions.

Days earlier, Catherine paid tribute to Princess Diana with her outfit at King Charles’ historic Trooping the Colour.

While sitting alongside Queen Camilla (75), and her children in a carriage, she wore a pair of earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, who was killed aged 36 in an August 1997 Paris car crash.

The jewels were a gift from Catherine’s husband Prince William (40), who also gifted her his mother’s sapphire engagement ring when he proposed in 2010. They were originally given to Diana as a wedding gift as part of a suite of jewels from Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia.

There was drama at Monday’s Order of the Garter parade when a member of the Household Cavalry fainted and had to be helped back to his feet by a police officer. King Charles (74), and Queen Camilla were cheered by royal fans at the event, which was founded by Edward III around 700 years ago.

Inspired by tales of King Arthur and his round table, the modern-day Order includes the king, who is Sovereign of the Garter, senior Members of the royal family and a maximum of 24 knights chosen to honour those who have held public office or who have served the Sovereign personally.

Andrew, now a non-working royal after the fallout from his links to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, attended a lunch for the event in his role as a Royal Knight Companion but was not permitted to join the procession.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, 70, was also seen going into the prestigious ceremony.

