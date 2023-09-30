Catherine, Princess of Wales Is Reportedly Going To Miss Out On 'Earthshot Ceremony' To Help Her Son Prince George With His Exams

Catherine, Princess of Wales will reportedly miss a trip to Singapore for the Earthshot Awards so she can stay at home and support Prince George during his exams.

The 41-year-old royal was thought to have been planning to travel to Asia in November alongside her husband William, Prince of Wales to attend the awards – which he founded in 2020 to highlight environmental entrepreneurism – but it’s now been reported Catherine will stay behind in Windsor because her eldest son Prince George, 10, has to take some exams.

According to Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, Catherine will miss the trip. A source told MailOnline: “Prince George has exams that week and she wants to be at home to support him.”

Catherine previously attended Earthshot ceremonies in London in 2021 and in Boston last year.

Prince William has confirmed he will be heading to Singapore to attend the event.

Speaking about why the city was chosen for the ceremony, the royal explained: “We want to get around the world. We want to see solutions in different places; we want to work with those existing ones while opening new chapters, new areas. I think Singapore is a gateway to Southeast Area; it’s a new region. We know the innovation sectors there are huge and technology is booming there. Singapore is a city of nature, so they get it. So it’s really exciting what’s going to happen in Singapore. We take a lot of time and we try to work out where is the next place to go.”

The awards are handed out to innovators who come up with fresh ideas to help save the planet and the chosen winners will all receive a cash prize to help give their solution a boost.

The ceremony will take place on November 7.

