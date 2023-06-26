Sparks refuse to rely on [their] past as Cate Blanchett features in the new video released by the band. Cate Blanchett appears in Sparks’ recent music video for their new album’s title track, ‘The Girl Is Crying in Her Latter’.

The ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough for the Both Of Us’ hitmakers, comprising brothers Russell and Ron Mael have released 76 singles to date and they have no plans on stopping making new tunes anytime soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russell told Big Issue magazine: “At this point, we really feel more urgent than ever.” The duo explained they first met Cate Blanchett actress when she knocked on their dressing room door at the Cesar Awards last year to say she was a fan, an encounter they described as mind-blowing.

Ron Mael continued, “We’re even more motivated to prove a point – that you don’t have to fall into that trap of relying on your past. What you’re doing now has got to be compelling and modern and forward-thinking. And if it isn’t, then there’s no reason to even be doing it.”

The Rock band duo believe they are still musically strong and offer something different to other artists. Asked why they keep going, Ron said: “We always feel that what we’re doing is something both musically strong and unlike a lot of other things that are going on at the time. We feel that our music and our presentation is interesting, but it’s not trying to be quirky or oddball and all.”

Russell recalled meeting Cate Blanchett at an awards and said: “I thought, ‘Maybe she’s in the wrong dressing room or something. But she just came to introduce herself and said that she was a fan of the band. It was pretty mind blowing to both of us.”

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rumoured GF Neelam Kaur Gill Is More Than Just A Pretty Faced Glam Model; There’s More To Her That Meets The Eyes – Here’s Everything To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News