Carly Rae Jepsen has always been attracted to “the quieter person in the room”.

The 37-year-old singer has opened up about the inspiration behind her single ‘Shy Boy’, which centers on her attraction to men whose secrets remain “hidden behind closed doors”.

She told the BBC: “I’ve always been attracted to the quieter person in the room.

“The one who has all the secrets that are hidden behind closed doors and, as you get to know them, they become more fascinating. Unlike, say, the loudest person at the party.”

Carly has likened ‘Shy Boy’ to some of her early pop hits.

The ‘Call Me Maybe’ hitmaker explained: “There’s this coquettish kind of bravery I discovered in my teens, a thrill at being the first person to engage a romance.

“And this is a song about encouraging someone to meet you downtown, out of the blue, and go and have a night of discovery. It’s as sweet and as simple as that.”

Carly Rae Jepsen thinks it’s actually important to feel “comfortable” with rejection, and she believes that more people ought to take risks in search of romance.

The award-winning pop star – who appeared on ‘Canadian Idol’ in 2007 – said: “I think there’s something really cool about being confident enough to put yourself out there.

“If the connection happens, that becomes its own beautiful thing – but just saying you’re interested is a cool step to take.

“The world needs more of that because, as I’ve written about extensively, a lot of people are very lonely. And if we get comfortable with rejection, and put ourselves out there, and let it fly and see what happens, then there’s more fun and adventures to be had.”

