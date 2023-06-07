Cardi B still cooks for her children despite being rich and famous.

The 30-year-old rap star – who has a reported net worth of $80 million – has Kulture, 4, and 21-month-old Wave with husband Offset and explained that while she is “not usually” a culinary expert, she now no longer has a choice in cooking because she is a mother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cardi B told People, “I usually am not a person that cooks, but I have been cooking because I got two kids now. So it’s like you really just don’t have a choice. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or not or you’re famous or not. It’s like your kids, when they hungry, they going to be like, ‘I want it, and you got to cook it now.”

The ‘I Like It‘ hitmaker, Cardi B, – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – went on to add that her husband and daughter have opposing views on food because Offsett likes to eat “soul food” and Kulture is “very picky”, while she herself prefers to prepare “easy” meals in the kitchen and does not like to attempt anything difficult.

Cardi B added, “That’s one of the reasons why I picked my recipe, because it’s a recipe that is quick for me, and that my daughter loves. Because she is picky girl. She don’t like nothing. My husband loves soul food, but my daughter, she don’t really care for that. She just likes the simple things. So she loves chicken pasta. That’s why I picked the one that’s in the Cardi Combo. I call it the Marry Me Pasta. I like to cook everything that’s easy. And I like to cook tacos. That’s what I like to do. I hate doing hard stuff.”

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sebastian Stan aka Marvel’s Bucky Barnes Once Cracked A Dirty Joke About His Metal Arm Having A Lot Of ‘Lube’, Leaving Chris Evans & Anthony Mackie In Splits: “Well I Gotta Get In There”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News