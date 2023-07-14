Cardi B keeps her children “constantly” around her family.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker is determined Kulture, four, and 22-month-old Wave – who she has with husband Offset – recognise her Caribbean heritage and the New York neighbourhood where she grew up as vital parts of their own identities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cardi B told InStyle.com: “I make sure my kids are constantly around family and I bring them back home with me to the Bronx.”

“My kids knowing their grandparents and the community I grew up in is an important part of their identity,” Cardi B.

Cardi B – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – particularly enjoys gathering with her family for a meal together.

She said: “My favourite memory is eating together as a family. There are a lot of personalities at the table. I want my kids to know how important these moments are, being with family, and to cherish them.”

The 30-year-old star’s favourite childhood memories including watching her mother and grandma cook, and she loved nothing more than sancocho, a stew-like Caribbean soup.

Cardi B said: “My grandma makes the best sancocho. We only have it on special occasions. Oh! I can just dream about it right now.”

And now she’s a mom herself, Cardi loves to cook for her own family.

She said: “I’m a busy parent myself, and I still love to cook for my family when I can.

“[Kulture] likes a chimi, [which is] a nice Dominican burger with fritura on the side. She loves it all.”

Meanwhile, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker is keen to find a “hidden gem” she can collaborate with and help introduce to the world.

She said: “I love collaborating with other female rappers. There’s so much talent and hidden gems who just need to be out there in the world. And I love being a part of that.”

Must Read: When Robert Pattinson Revealed Grabbing Taylor Lautner’s Breasts While Shooting For An Iconic Scene In Twilight & Later Said, “We Are Literally An Inch Away…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News