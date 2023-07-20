Cardi B has spent $20,000 on a playground set for her kids.

The 30-year-old rap star has Kulture, five, and Wave, 22 months, with Offset, and Cardi has revealed that she loves to indulge her children.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker told the New York Times newspaper: “I just bought this playground set for my kids and it’s huge. It looks insane. And I spent in the 20 thousands for it.”

Cardi is determined to provide the best life possible for her kids.

The chart-topping star – who worked as a stripper before she found fame and success in the music business – shared: “Of course it’s not my biggest purchase ever, but this is what I work hard for – for my kids. Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like that you’re living your childhood dream.”

Cardi has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years.

But the rap star previously claimed that she was actually happier before she found success.

Cardi – who married Offset in 2017 – told CR Fashion Book magazine: “One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

“One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money.”

Cardi also feels as though she’s lost some control over her own life.

She said: “I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine.

“Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me.”

