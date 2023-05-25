Cardi B and Offset are “a great team”.

The 30-year-old rap star and Offset, 31, have been married since 2017, and the Migos rapper believes they’ve become a “powerhouse” couple over recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Offset told Variety: “We are a great team. We’re a powerhouse at this point – icon status. We believe in God. We believe in family. We’re always going to keep winning.”

Offset also believes that they are perfect foils for each other.

He shared: “She always got my back, right or wrong. We both are on the same mission to make each other better. Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice. And me, it’s the music, but I play behind the scenes; it’s my wife so I want to make sure she win.”

Cardi B also appreciates having the support of her husband.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker – who has Kulture, four, and Wave, 20 months, with Offset – said: “What I appreciate about my husband is that no matter what issue I am having personally or professionally, I know he will take care of me and our family. It’s handled.

“I know that I have a man who has my back for real. I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career.”

Cardi B is one of the best-selling artists in the world. However, the rap star previously admitted to being happier before she found fame and success.

Cardi told CR Fashion Book magazine: “One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

“One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money.”

Must Read: Barbie Star Margot Robbie Wanted Gal Gadot To Play The Titular Role Because She Felt The Wonder Woman Fame Was Perfect: “You Don’t Hate Her For Being That Beautiful…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News