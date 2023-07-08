Candy Spelling divorced her first husband because he was gay. The 77-year-old theatre producer widow of late TV producer Aaron married Howard Frederick Leveson in 1963 when she was aged only 17 before they split a year later, but she has only now opened up about her former spouse’s s*xuality.

She told SiriusXM’s ‘Jeff Lewis Live’: “It sort of didn’t work out… obviously… it turned out that he was a latent gay.”

Host Jeff told her, “now we just say ‘gay’,” and Candy Spelling went on to say she didn’t really “know” Howard, who died in 2022.

She added about how the first clue he was gay was how infrequently they had s*x: “Maybe in the two-and-half years (of the relationship) we had s*xual relations six times.’

Candy Spelling said the lack of intimacy hit her self-esteem “big time”, and she went on marry Aaron, with whom she had children Tori, 50, and 44-year-old Randy.

Aaron died in 2006 from stroke complications aged 83, and Candy Spelling has said Tori’s fallout with the family – sparked by her only getting $800,000 of Aaron’s $500 million fortune – “killed” the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ producer.

She previously told 94.7 WMAS-FM’s Kellogg Krew: “That’s what killed my husband, actually. He just didn’t want to live after that.

“He (had) just done everything he could possibly do for his daughter, and she wanted no part of him once he couldn’t do anything for her.”

Candy Spelling and actress Tori made up last year and marked their reunion by sharing a photo of them at dinner with Randy.

Tori captioned the snap online: “Hold those near and dear to you as close as you can. I love you with all my heart, Mommy.”

Tori told Entertainment Tonight the dinner came after she realised “life is too short” for feuds.

She said: “I feel like life is too short and we forget that. I think because life keeps going and so you say to yourself, ‘I gotta make plans with this person, I gotta make an effort,’ and then you don’t because your life keeps going. It’s important now to really take that time, and I think I’m finally starting to get that.”

