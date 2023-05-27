Caitlyn Jenner has paid tribute to her late mother after her memorial service.

The 73-year-old reality TV star her heartbreak at the loss at her mom Esther Jenner (née McGuire), who passed away in April at the age of 96.

Sharing a picture of herself speaking at the memorial, Caitlyn wrote: “I spoke at my mom’s memorial service yesterday. It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do. I miss her terribly every day. She is loved and missed and in a better place.”

Caitlyn’s son Brandon Jenner commented: “So glad I got to say a last goodbye over the phone. I’ll remember many moments, but, one of my favorites will always be when she told me, among the billowing smoke in her condo, ‘it’s not the cigarettes that will kill you, it’s the filters that will kill you.’

“She rolled her own her whole life till 96 years old. She may have been on to something? See you in the other side Grandma.”

Caitlyn’s daughter Kylie Jenner added a number of heart emoji’s to Caitlyn’s post.

Caitlyn shared the news about her mother’s death in a heartfelt post on Instagram last month.

She wrote: “I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully. Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life.

“I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom.”

