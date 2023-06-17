Bryan Cranston enjoyed wearing a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic because he was able to go out without being recognised.

The 67-year-old ‘Breaking Bad‘ star has admitted he was happy to don a face covering when going about his business during the outbreak because he felt free to walk down the street in a makeshift disguise.

He told the Guardian newspaper: “This was the great thing about Covid. And I don’t mean to say that in a flippant way, because it was also devastating to many families. But it taught us cohesiveness, and it taught us to wear masks.

“That’s been a healthy development. Also, an attractive addendum to my wardrobe. It means I can walk down the street in my mask, hat and glasses and not be recognised. Which is a nice thing. I’d rather not give that up.”

It comes after Bryan revealed he’s planning to step away from work in the next couple of years so he can spend some quality time with his wife Robin Dearden.

He plans to shut down his production company, sell his half of mezcal business Dos Hombres and avoid taking any acting roles to give the couple the chance to move abroad and enjoy their life together.

He told the Summer issue of British GQ magazine: “I want to change the paradigm once again. For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine.

“She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

The 67-year-old actor in his wife plan to move to a small village – likely in France – learn the local language and lead a simple life of cooking and gardening.

Bryan added: “I want to have that experience. I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. “It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop. I won’t be thinking about [work]. I’m not going to be taking phone calls.”

