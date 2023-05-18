Emma Heming Willis found a “new purpose” in life after her husband Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The Hollywood star was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year, and Emma is now determined to help raise awareness of the issue.

She told PEOPLE: “I have a new purpose, and I’m so excited that I’m able to share what I’m learning with everyone.

“It’s like a fire’s been lit. It’s my new purpose and here I am.

“I hate that it’s me. I wish it wasn’t, but you know what? I’m not going to be quiet. I am going to use my voice and through action, awareness and conversation, that creates change.”

The model is now launching Make Time Wellness, a new brand that prioritises brain health in women’s wellness routines.

Emma, 44 – who has Evelyn, nine, and Mabel, 11, with Bruce – reflected: “We always talk about breast health or heart health, but brain health was just something that I had never heard of.”

Emma believes that brain health is central to feeling good.

She explained: “My brain was suffering, and I could feel it.

“Why is the focus on the rest of our body when really our brain is our biggest asset and the one that we should be really looking after? I found that when you put your brain first and when you are taking care of your brain, your whole body benefits.”

Emma is determined to use her platform to raise awareness of brain health and dementia.

The model – who has been married to Bruce since 2009 – said: “For me, it’s really about connecting to a community and being open and able to talk about dementia and to take away that stigma that there is no shame around it.

“I’m learning through the process.”

