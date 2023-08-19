Britney Spears’ lawyers are reportedly worried her upcoming autobiography will be used against her in her divorce. The 41-year-old singer’s husband Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce this week after one year of marriage.

Following this, Britney’s legal team is said to be concerned that information from her memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ could be used by Sam’s team to challenge their pre-nuptial agreement.

A source told RadarOnline: “Britney’s autobiography had a happy ever after. It told the story of how she found love with Sam, and how she viewed him as the one. It was a real-life fairytale, at least according to the manuscript.

“Britney’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, is frightened that the unpublished manuscript could come out before it is re-written and it could be used against her in the divorce. If Britney cheated on Sam, and she is telling a vastly different story in her book, it’s a disaster. Sam could use that as leverage to walk away with a much sweeter deal than he ever could have expected: spousal support, legal fees, a fat hefty payout, and a torn-up prenup. The timing of the split to coincide with the biography is an utter disaster.”

Although TMZ claimed that Sam Asghari believed Britney Spears had cheated on him, however sources close to the pop star insist she was faithful to her husband. A source told Entertainment Tonight: “Britney and Sam have split. She’s adamant she didn’t cheat. The two haven’t got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup.”

Additionally, a representative for Sam said he will not challenge their pre-nuptial agreement. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Brandon Cohen – a representative for Asghari – said: “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, and no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

Sam Asghari confirmed the split on his Instagram page, writing: “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

