Britney Spears is set to release her second song since her conservatorship ended, ‘Mind Your Business’ with will.i.am.

The Black Eyed Peas star, who has worked with the pop icon three times before, took to Twitter to tease their new tune.

Will shared a clip of the line from their previous hit, 2012’s ‘Scream and Shout’, where he goes: “You are now rocking with will.i.am…” Britney adds: “And Britney, bitch.” However, a few seconds later, she adds the new lyric: “Mind your business, bitch.”

Seemingly in reference to all the speculation surrounding her life and health, after the 41-year-old singer regained control of her multi-million-dollar fortune as well as various aspects of her life and career when a conservatorship arrangement governed by her family was terminated in 2021.

Will captioned the post: “UH OH!!!

“You are now NOW rocking with http://will.i.am and

@britneyspears …#MINDyourBUSINESS. (sic)”

The duo first joined forces in 2011 on ‘Big Fat Bass’ for Britney‘s LP ‘Femme Fatale’, with ‘Scream and Shout’ following a year later.

The studio wizard also executive produced the ‘Lucky‘ singer’s 2013 album, ‘Britney Jean’, featuring the Britney classic ‘Work Bitch’.

Will had hinted that the pair were to work together again in an interview in September.

Speaking on UK TV show ‘Good Morning Britain’, he said: “We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. She’s still got hurdles, but you know what, we’re all there to support her. I just love her dedication and love for music. That’s just the way it is. I love how sweet she is, and how genuine she is — shy, but fierce. And I want to see her win.”

It’s her second post-conservatorship collaboration, following the star jumping on Sir Elton John’s hit ‘Hold Me Closer’ in the summer of last year.

Britney – who is married to 29-year-old fitness model Sam Asghari – has not released any solo music since the termination of her conservatorship.

In 2020, she released ‘Mood Ring’, ‘Swimming in the Stars’ and ‘Matches’ – in collaboration with fellow 1990s stars The Backstreet Boys – as part of a deluxe edition of her 2016 studio album ‘Glory’.

Meanwhile, the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker is set to release the tell-all memoir, ‘The Woman in Me’, which features a topless shot of Britney from her younger days on the cover, and is the result of a “lot of therapy”.

It’s due for release on October 24 via Gallery Books – an imprint of Simon and Schuster – which acquired the book after a bidding war between several publishing houses.

