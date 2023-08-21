Britney Spears is reportedly “frantically” rewriting her memoir to include her divorce battle.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, announced her autobiography ‘The Woman in Me’ is due out on 24 October before news emerged her husband of only 14 months Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from her on 16 August.

A source told the Daily Star about how she is now set to include an account of the break-up in her book: “To have such a major moment in her life omitted from the book would be senseless. Her fans want to know what was behind the split.

“Britney is keen to ensure she takes control of the narrative, and there is no better way than to say what happened in her own words in her book.”

Publishers Simon and Schuster are said by the Star to have started “busily trying to arrange for her to cover the split before the book goes to press” as soon as last week.

The Star also reported Britney Spears is set to release new music, with pals saying it will take her “mind off” the split.

An insider said: “Ideally, she would love to do a new record soon, and maybe a powerful song for the book’s release.”

Another report on Britney Spears’ memoir said Sam will only featured “fleetingly” in her book.

MailOnline said an insider claimed even though he will feature in a hastily rewritten version, it will not be “a lot”.

A source told the outlet: “Sam features in the autobiography but not a lot. You’ll see on October 24 when it comes out.” Sam appears to have brushed off the drama over his divorce by joking over the weekend he needed help from his fans choosing his “paparazzi disguise”.

He poked fun at the fallout over the news he was splitting from the Toxic singer by posting the plea alongside a snap of him in three sets of wigs. Sam said on his Instagram Stories on Saturday (19.08.23): “Help me choose paparazzi disguise.”

Below his message was a snap showing Sam in three joke disguises, with him sporting a grey wig and moustache in one, a short, curly brown wig with sunglasses in another and a light brown wig as his third option.

