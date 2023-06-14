Britney Spears still has “many bridges to cross” with her mother Lynne until their relationship is healed. The 41-year-old pop star regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in November 2021 after 13 years and is set to release a bombshell memoir about her experiences.

But her mother Lynne – who reunited with her daughter in May after years of public feuding – is reportedly keen to know the contents of the tome before it is published at a date yet-to-be-announced.

An insider told The U.S Sun: “There are many bridges to cross until they are full friends. There are many levels of drama bubbling away between them, despite a desire for peace. The Lynne and Britney Spears’ peace is so, so, so complicated.

“If only it was that simple. For months Britney ignored her mom’s efforts to try and speak with her, and then she attacked her on social media. She often ranted about how much her parents always saw her as a cash machine. So eyebrows were raised when they reunited in person. Lynne wants to know what’s in her memoir and how she will be presented.”

The insider went on to explain that Lynne, 68, – who published her own memoir ‘Through The Storm’ just months after the arrangement was put in place in 2008 – has “solid experience” about what Britney had been going through but their relationship remains “tricky”, even after she expressed happiness when the ‘…Baby One More Time’ hitmaker tied the knot with Sam Asghari in June last year.

The source added: “She has always insisted that Britney’s mental welfare has been her concern, so it was good for her to meet her in person. She has seen Britney Spears through her long journey, so had solid experience about what her daughter was going through.

“And while the conversation, we understand, was cordial, there is a long way to them forging a long-term peace and full friendship.

“Obviously everyone hopes for that. But Britney can be triggered by things, like comments or recollections of the past, and then suddenly be battling her mom.

“The relationship remains complicated and tricky. Lynne definitely said she was there to support her daughter and obviously express her happiness about her being married and happy.”

“Britney has shied away from meeting her mother many times in the past couple of years, so this is definitely progress… People forget Lynne was not in attendance at her wedding to Sam. So it is a long run.”

Towards the end of May, Lynne flew from her home in Louisiana to Los Angeles and Britney took to social media shortly after their meeting to update fans on what happened.

Britney Spears wrote on Instagram: “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time. With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love you so much !!”(sic)

