Britney Spears has declared her son Jayden is “mine” amid the teen’s pending move to Hawaii with dad Kevin Federline.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, has the 16-year-old and second son Sean Preston, 17, with rapper Kevin, 45, who has sole custody of the boys, and he has reportedly vowed to go to court to get a judge to sanction their relocation from LA to Hawaii by August with his wife Victoria Prince.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Britney Spears captioned a throwback snap of Jayden – which showed him lying on the floor playing a video game – with a Chinese character that translates to “Mine”.

Britney Spears turned off the comments to the post. Her social media upload is one of many photos of Jayden and Sean that Britney has shared in recent weeks amid her latest family drama. In a separate post she called Sean her “first love”.

News broke in May the boys’ dad Kevin Federline wants to relocate them to Hawaii due to their stepmum Victoria getting a job offer there.

Kevin recently denied fans’ claims he wants to move them to Hawaii to extend his child support payments from the performer and “exploit” her.

The DK told a photographer when he was asked about the theory: “A lot of people say a lot of stupid things.”

Child support payments in Hawaii are ordered for kids up to the age of 23 if they are enrolled full-time in either an accredited college or university or a vocational or trade school.

Kevin Federline received $20,000 a month from Britney after their 2007 divorce for the upkeep of their children, which he requested be extended to $60,000 in May 2018.

The former couple reached a confidential agreement three months later.

Britney is said to have been estranged from her sons since 2022 and they didn’t attend her wedding last year to Sam Asghari, 29.

Her attorney Mathew Rosengart has told Page Six she will not “interfere with” Kevin’s relocation plan.

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Bradley Cooper & Matt Bomer Had A Passionate Kiss On The Set Of Their Upcoming Biopic Drama Maestro, Netizens Said: “Straight Men Playing Gay Is Such…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News