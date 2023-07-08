The bodyguard who allegedly hit Britney Spears will not face criminal charges.

Rising NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s minder was said to have slapped the ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, when she approached his athlete client at Catch restaurant in Las Vegas on Wednesday (05.07.23) – with the star later saying she was only trying to “congratulate” the teen on his success.

But a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Friday (07.07.23) about finishing their investigation into the alleged battery incident: “No charges will be filed against the person involved.”

Grammy winner Britney filed a police report for battery after she was allegedly smacked in the face for requesting to take a photo with Victor, who was signed to the San Antonio Spurs in June.

Britney, who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship arrangement was terminated in 2021, was said to have “grabbed” the sports player from behind when she spotted him.

But she claimed afterwards she only “tapped on him on the shoulder” as it was such a “loud” environment.

She wrote on Instagram: “Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.”

The ‘Gimme More’ singer added she was aware Victor had made a statement in he alleged Britney had “grabbed him”, but she insisted it was a “simple” tap on the shoulder and reminded him that even though she had been “swarmed” by a group of 20 fans herself, none of her security team lashed out.

She added: “I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.

“I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

