Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Determined To Make Their Marriage Work Despite Ups & Downs [Reports]

Britney Spears is “determined” to make her marriage work.

The 41-year-old pop star – who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 – tied the knot with actor Sam Asghari, 28, in June 2022 and now an insider has claimed that they still “love each other very much” despite their problems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The source told this week’s edition of UsWeekly magazine, “Britney and Sam have their ups and downs, but nobody can deny they love each other very much. They are determined to make their marriage work.”

In May, it was alleged that Britney Spears – who was previously married to backing dancer Kevin Federline, 45, from 2004 until 2007 and has sons Sean Preston, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden with him – was having difficulty in her marriage and a TMZ documentary claimed that she had been known to get physical with him but Sam blasted the rumours as “absolutely disgusting”.

Speaking in an Instagram Story video, he said, “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice; they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting.”

His clip was put out hours before TMZ published a story claiming his and Britney’s marriage is in “deep trouble” – and carried allegations they had got physical during screaming matches and that Sam no longer spends much time at their house.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary on 9 June and Sam took to Instagram once more to describe the ‘Circus’ singer as the “woman of [his] dreams”.

He wrote, “One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my Love!”(sic)

Must Read: When Elizabeth Olsen Drew Inspiration From Kate Winslet To Go N*de With Her Senior Co-Star Josh Brolin: “I Thought To Myself, ‘OK, So It Doesn’t Destroy Your Career If You Appear N*de…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News