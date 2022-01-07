



Popstar Britney Spears has been battling with “abusive” conservatorship since 2008. She was finally free from the conservatorship last year in November. Now the singer is celebrating herself and her newfound freedom with a full-frontal n*ked selfie on Instagram. Scroll down to know more.

The 40-year-old pop icon shared a series of NSFW photos wherein she was seen wearing just a white lace choker around her neck, and matching thigh-high stockings without anything else on. She is seen taking a selfie posing in the mirror of her glamorous walk-in closet.

In order to cover the modesty and abide by the rules of Instagram, Britney Spears used a pink flower and pink heart emoticons to obscure parts of her completely n*de body. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Free woman energy has never felt better.”

Take a look at the post below:

This is not the first time that the American singer-songwriter has shown semi-naked portraits of herself. Previously, she had gone topless on a number of other occasions over the last few months. Several fans had raised concerns over her images in the past but later she began to turn off the comments.

Britney Spear’s full-frontal n*ked selfies on Instagram has certainly caused a stir and was immediately shared by rapper The Game – real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor. The Toxic singer’s social media content has become increasingly more daring ever since her 13-year-long conservatorship last year was terminated by a judge last year.

So what do you think about Britney’s full-frontal n*ked selfies on Instagram? Let us know in the comments.

