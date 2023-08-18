Britney Spears is buying herself a four-legged companion following her reported split from her husband Sam Asghari.

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker has spoken out for the first time since it was reported she and the 29-year-old actor have gone their separate ways after just 14 months of marriage, but she ignored the speculation and simply updated followers on the fact she is getting a horse “soon”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside a snap of her horseback on the beach, Britney captioned her Instagram post: “Buying a horse soon !!! So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can’t make up my mind.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

“Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!”

Britney and Sam’s break-up was first reported on Monday (16.08.23), with the split said to have come after he confronted her over rumours she had been unfaithful.

A source with “direct knowledge” of the couple’s alleged split told TMZ Sam has moved out of their mansion and added: “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

What’s more, the pop idol is said to have hired divorce lawyer to the stars Laura Wasser.

The 41-year-old singer has enlisted the attorney – whose celebrity client list has included the likes of Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp and Kevin Costner – to be part of her legal team, after she and Sam reportedly went their separate ways.

Britney has worked with Laura before, after hiring her to battle her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45, for custody over their sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.

She was ordered to pay $20,000 in child support at the time, which Laura said Britney felt “great” about. Kevin now has full custody of their sons.

It has been claimed the ‘Black Monday’ actor is looking into potentially changing the terms of the pre-nuptial agreement they both signed before tying the knot.

An insider told The New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column that the ‘Family Business’ star is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his pre-nup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”

However, a source close to Britney told DailyMail.com that the claims are “absurd”.

They told the publication: “[These claims] are absurd and there is no way her attorney, a former federal prosecutor, would ever let anyone ever extort Britney Spears.”

Must Read: When Anne Hathaway Turned Into The S*xy Harley Quinn & Not Catwoman While Auditioning For Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, She Also Gave Him Crazy Smiles Still Landing The Role

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News