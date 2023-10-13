Britney Spears Planning A Musical Comeback After Launching Her Highly-Anticipated Memoir 'A Woman In Me'?

Britney Spears has recently gone through a tough time owing to her ugly divorce battle with Sam Asghari. The pop star, however is now focussing on her professional life with full force as she plans on a comeback after the release of her memoir.

Britney was recently spotted in New York, looking happy to have made her first trip to the city in a long time. The 41-year-old pop superstar arrived in the Big Apple on Wednesday (11.10.23) evening and reportedly enjoyed a late-night sushi dinner with Colombian singers Maluma and J Balvin at Zero Bond, where they chatted about her upcoming autobiography and future music plans.

A source told PageSix: “The guys flagged her down, and she and her group joined them. Everyone was in good spirits. Britney Spears was all smiles and so happy to be back in New York for the first time in a while.”

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker will release her highly-anticipated memoir ‘The Woman in Me‘ later this month and although she has been recorded reading a portion of the book, the rest of the voiceover will be done by a mystery celebrity.

Sources told TMZ Britney found it too painful to retell the sections about her family – who previously governed a conservatorship that allowed them to control her multimillion-dollar fortune – in her own words, so publishers went on the hunt for an alternative. Only female celebrities were approached for the job, and though the publisher pushed for Reese Witherspoon to do the narration, the ‘Morning Show’ actress was unavailable. It is believed the mystery star has completed work on the recording.

The ‘Lucky’ songstress recently explained that the book – which takes its title from a lyric from her ’ 2001 hit ‘I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman’ – is the result of extensive therapy. She told fans on her Instagram: “OK guys, so my book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my a** off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

Britney is the third member of her family to release a tome telling the story of her rise to fame, with her mother Lynne Spears penning ‘Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World’ 2008 and her younger sister Jamie Lynn having published ‘Things I Should Have Said’ in 2022.

Britney said in a message alongside the cover reveal of the book: “It’s coming. My story. On my terms. At Last. Are you ready? On sale 10.24.23.”

