Britney Spears is worried that Sam Asghari will try to claim custody of their two dogs in their divorce battle.

Model and actor Sam, 29, filed for divorce from pop superstar Britney, 41, last week after 14 months of marriage and Britney is said to be worried that Sam will try to take their dogs, a Doberman named Porsha and Sawyer, a German Shepherd, away.

A source told DailyMail.com: “Regarding [Britney and Sam’s shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs. But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui.”

However, Britney is said to be happy to return her engagement ring, which Sam reportedly got for free after working with jeweler Roman Malayev .

The insider said: “Sam can have that ring. It was free from the jeweler and she doesn’t want it anymore. She has enough diamonds.”

Despite her estrangement from her father and clashes with other family members, sources claim Britney has grown close to her mother Lynne Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn.

The source said: “She is not alone at all. Britney has her sister Jamie Lynn who is in and out of LA and she also has her mom Lynne, who is expected to arrive this weekend, if she has not flown in already.”

“She has a support system including her agent and longtime friend [and manager] Cade [Hudson], her friends which include several of her backup dancers and her girlfriends. She has a team of assistants and her chef who are always around the houses. She also has other workers who are constantly there.

“This past week, Britney has been getting calls and texts from everyone she knows, including people she hasn’t spoken to in years.

“She will get through this. She has gotten through worse and no one will allow anything to happen to her.”

