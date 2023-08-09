Sam Asghari is “thrilled” that Britney Spears is releasing a memoir.

The 29-year-old actor is keen to see Britney, 41, tell her story in her own words in her upcoming memoir, ‘The Woman In Me’.

A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Sam is thrilled that Britney finally has the opportunity and freedom to speak her truth with her book.

“He sees it as an opportunity for Britney to open up about what she has felt the need to address for far too long without being silenced or filtered.”

Sam – who married Britney in 2022 – believes the experience of writing the book could be “therapeutic” for the chart-topping pop star.

The insider explained: “He is confident that this will be a therapeutic experience and help her let go of many ongoing personal and professional hardships she has faced over the years.”

Sam actually starred in Britney’s ‘Slumber Party‘ music video back in 2016.

But the actor previously revealed that he almost missed out on the chance to meet the blonde beauty.

Sam – who also starred in Fifth Harmony’s ‘Work From Home’ music video – told Forbes: “I was already known on a music video, so I didn’t want to do another music video because of that.

“I wanted to do TV, I wanted to do film. My acting strategy was kind of to go away from music videos. I didn’t want to do more and be known as a music video actor, but a good friend of mine was working on a project and they referred me to the team that was picking out the leading role for ‘Slumber Party’.

“My girlfriend now at the time, personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video. My friend called me and said, ‘I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up.’ I didn’t know who was shooting. It was a secret project.

“So I showed up because of my friend. I showed up and everything just kicked off from there.”

