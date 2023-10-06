Jamie Spears is “severely ill” in hospital.

The showbiz patriarch – who was co-conservator over daughter Britney Spears’ affairs for 13 years until September 2021 – has reportedly spent “weeks” in a medical facility receiving treatment for an infection.

A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery.

“He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.”

A second insider told the outlet that Jamie is “severely ill”, but suggestions he had been to rehab over the summer are untrue.

In August, TMZ reported the 72 year old had been hospitalised “several months” earlier when doctors were concerned he had a problem with his kidney, but it turned out to be a “terrible infection” in his knee, 16 years after having the joint replaced.

Insiders told the site at the time Jamie was preparing for more surgery, where doctors would try to clear the infection from the knee.

He is said to be “extremely thin” after losing over 25lbs due to his medical issues.

It was also claimed that Jamie’s health problems had made Britney think about reconciling with her father, who she has been estranged from since her conservatorship – which she was highly critical of – ended.

The 41-year-old pop star is currently in touch with just one member of her family – her older brother, Bryan Spears.

The ‘Baby One More Time’ singer has stayed close to her older sibling Bryan throughout her long-running battle to free herself from her family’s conservatorship over her life and $60 million, which was legally ended in April, and he temporarily moved in with her in the Los Angeles mansion she shared with her estranged husband Sam Asghari, 29.

A source told Page Six: “He’s been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist.”

The insider added Bryan’s presence “a great thing for all of” Britney’s family.

Britney briefly reunited with her mother Lynne Spears, 68, in May, but sources told the outlet there is “still a lot of hurt there” and they “haven’t quite reconciled”.

For the unversed, Jamie Spears is a retired construction business owner. He married Lynne Spears in 1976 and had three children Britney, Jamie and Bryan. The two parted ways in 2002.

