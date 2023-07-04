Britney Spears’ sons will reportedly not be forced to say farewell to her before they move to Hawaii next month.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, had sons Jayden, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, with rapper Kevin, 45, who has sole custody of the boys and is set to relocate them from LA to the islands in August with his wife Victoria Prince.

An insider has told TMZ rapper Kevin is encouraging the boys to see Britney before the big move but apparently won’t make them see her if they don’t want to.

The source added the singer’s boys “will make their own decisions on whether they’ll say their goodbyes to their mom before the move in August”.

It added: “Our sources say the boys haven’t yet decided what they’ll do.”

Grammy-winning Britney, who was freed from her controversial 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, has been estranged from her boys for more than a year.

They did not attend her wedding last year to boyfriend Sam Asghari, 29, but she

recently shared posts about her children on Instagram ahead of their move – calling Jayden “mine” in a caption of one snap of him posted last week, showing him as a youngster lying on the floor playing a video game.

Britney and Kevin were married from October 2004 to July 2007.

He married Victoria, 40, in August 2013, and also has daughter Kori, 20, and son Kaleb, 18, with singer ex-fiancée Shar Jackson, 46, as well as daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 9, with his current wife.

News broke in May Kevin wanted to relocate them to Hawaii due to their stepmum Victoria getting a job offer there.

Kevin recently denied fans’ claims he wants to move them to Hawaii to extend his child support payments from the performer and “exploit” her.

The DJ told a photographer when he was asked about the theory: “A lot of people say a lot of stupid things.”

Child support payments in Hawaii are ordered for kids up to the age of 23 if they are enrolled full-time in either an accredited college or university or a vocational or trade school.

Kevin received $20,000 a month from Britney after their 2007 divorce for the upkeep of their children, which he requested be extended to $60,000 in May 2018.

The former couple reached a confidential agreement three months later.

Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart has told Page Six she will not “interfere with” Kevin’s relocation plan.

