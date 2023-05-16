A documentary titled Britney Spears: The Price Of Freedom’ will release details about the star’s deeply troubled marriage, family estrangement, alarming behaviour, failed intervention and how she continues to be an enduring force in the music industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, fitness trainer Sam Asghari, ex-husband of the American singer, took offence to the upcoming special, as he explained in a clip shared to Instagram Stories and wrote: “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs.”

Mirror.co.uk further states that the part-time actor also went on to reflect on the Circus songstress’ treatment while she was under conservatorship, which ended in November 2021 after thirteen years. During those years, her father, Jamie Spears, had free reign to take control of her personal and financial affairs.

“How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father (Jamie) tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?” the 29-year-old asked his social media followers.

Pop star Britney Spears, who got married to model and actor Sam Asghari in California in June 2022, was recently seen hanging out with an unidentified man in Puerto Rico just days after getting clicked without her wedding ring which fuelled rumours of their divorce.

Must Read: When Nicole Kidman Recalled Getting Disturbed By Filming S*x Scenes With Alexander Skarsgard & Said, “…Being In My Underwear Just Thrown Around…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News