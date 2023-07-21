Britney Spears raps about her hatred of the paparazzi in her new track ‘Mind Your Business’.

The ‘Toxic’ star’s new collaboration with will.i.am dropped on Friday (21.07.23) marking the singer’s first musical release since her 2022 single ‘Hold Me Closer’ with Sir Elton John – and in the lyrics the pop star rails against photographers who she accuses of following her every move.

Britney Spears raps: “Paparazzi shoot me … I am the economy. They follow me, follow me,” before later adding: “If they don’t get up out my face I’ll send the dogs out … you know what happens when the dogs come out. None of your business.”

Throughout the song, Britney Spears repeats the line: “Mind your business, b****,” while will.i.am sings: “Where she at, where she at, where she at? … There she go, there she go, there she go. What she do, what she do, what she do? Too much watchy, watchy … Watching me … Watching, watching you.”

Britney Spears, 41, previously worked with the Black Eyed Pea star on the tunes ‘Big Fat Bass’, ‘Scream and Shout’ and ‘Work B****’ while he was also listed as an executive producer on her 2013 album ‘Britney Jean’.

Will.i.am previously opened up about working with Britney in an interview on UK TV show ‘Good Morning Britain’ in September, revealing he’s been keen to support her since she was freed from the conservatorship that controlled her life for more than a decade.

He said: “We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. She’s still got hurdles, but you know what, we’re all there to support her. I just love her dedication and love for music. That’s just the way it is. I love how sweet she is, and how genuine she is – shy, but fierce. And I want to see her win.”

