Britney Spears is set to profit from the re-release of her 2002 film ‘Crossroads’ as her pricey divorce proceedings loom.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, admitted she was left a “little shocked” when Sam Asghari filed for divorce from her on 16 August, citing “irreconcilable differences”, and sources have said she has agreed to give him cash up to the point where they legally sort out their future financial deal.

An insider has now told Page Six Britney Spears will receive money from the “back end” of the new version of her film – which is when the contributor of a project gets a percentage of the work’s overall profit.

Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment and RCA Records announced Britney’s much-loved rom-com will be in cinemas again worldwide on 23 to 25 October in honour of the release of the singer’s highly anticipated memoir the same month.

Britney’s tell-all book ‘The Woman in Me’ is due out on 24 October.

‘Crossroads’ saw her land her first lead movie role, playing Lucy, a young woman on a journey for self-discovery who went on a cross-country trip with her childhood friends, played by Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning.

The film, written by critically acclaimed screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, amassed more than $61 million in the box office during its original release after being made on a budget of just $12 million.

The movie’s soundtrack also featured Spears’ chart-topping hit ‘I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman’.

Britney’s new ‘Crossroads’ deal will help her fund the heavyweight lawyers she has brought onboard to handle her divorce from personal trainer-turned actor Sam.

An insider told UsWeekly magazine about how she has apparently been paying her husband of 14 months a “stipend” from her estimated $60 million fortune: “She’s paying him until they settle everything in court.”

Britney has hired divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, 55, as part of her legal team, and an insider also told UsWeekly there is “reasons to believe” Sam will “fight” the prenup they signed before their 2022 wedding.

Sam has been reportedly living in a rented apartment that could cost $65,000 a month.

He is said to have moved from the LA mansion they shared into the pricey Ten Thousand building in the city – a 283-unit, 40-story building that offers rents ranging from $10,000 to $65,000 per month.

There has been speculation Sam could miss out on a multi-million dollar payday from his divorce from Britney due to an alleged loophole in their prenup.

He is said to have agreed at the start of their 2022 marriage to get $1 million for every two years of their marriage.

But it’s thought he could lose out on the cash as they were only hitched for 14 months before he filed for divorce.

