Charli XCX says her 1975 drummer and lyricist boyfriend has inspired her to “take some time” when creating new music.

The 30-year-old singer started dating George Daniel a year ago, and he has helped her to slow down and appreciate the tunes she has made rather than try to drop several albums a year.

She told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Now that I’m in a relationship with another musician he’s influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work.

“It’s really different to how I work and that has definitely influenced me and my process. I used to be very, ‘Quick, quick, quick, album a month, let’s go’.

“Now I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s cool to take some time and live in the music that you create.’ My process is definitely evolving.

“I’ve always been very much a spontaneous, go in the room and see what happens type of a songwriter and I’ve never really cared to prep or think about what I want to say.

“But actually my process has completely changed and I’m thinking a lot more about being hyper-specific especially with my lyrical content.”

Charli also plans to create her “version” of music that is influenced by rockers The Velvet Underground.

She added: “I always kind of feel that when I finish an album cycle and I’m beginning a new one that I should try and make my version of The Velvet Underground.

“That’s where I’ve landed, like a Velvets type thing, but my version.”

Charli confirmed her relationship with George in May 2022.

She shared some snaps of them together on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: “a delicious week off (sic)”

