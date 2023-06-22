Jennifer Lawrence is determined to ‘put more light on women’s suffrage in Afghanistan’. The Oscar-winning actress is the co-producer of the documentary ‘Bread And Roses’ – which looks at the women living under Taliban rule in Afghanistan and Jennifer has confessed to being hugely passionate about the issue.

Jennifer actually approached her producing partner in an effort to shine a light on the issue. The Hollywood star also described the current situation in Afghanistan as being ‘unbelievable’.

Jennifer Lawrence in a conversation with Sky News said, “You watch it on the news and you know that it’s just going to eventually fade out of the news and I didn’t want these women’s lives to just be a quick story that everybody forgets about.”

The Mother! actress shared: “I spoke to my producing partner about how to get cameras in a Taliban-run Afghanistan, and we found Sahra Mani, who is an Afghan filmmaker, and we told her this is what we want to do.

“Obviously it was extremely dangerous for her and for the three women that participated and thanks to Sahra and these amazing women’s courage, we have this footage that hopefully will explain and put more light on women’s suffrage in Afghanistan, which is just unbelievable.”

Sahra directed the 2018 documentary ‘A Thousand Girls Like Me’, which centres on a young Afghan woman who seeks justice after having been abused for years.

Jennifer Lawrence previously claimed that she was the ideal candidate to helm ‘Bread And Roses’. The actress told Deadline: “She’s the perfect person to do it. Not only is she from Afghanistan, but her documentary was just so incredible and moving. And I think her point of view, not to mention her camera abilities are remarkable.”

