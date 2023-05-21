Bre Tiesi says Nick Cannon may not have to pay child support because he has so many children.

The 32-year-old reality TV star has son Legendary Love, 10 months, with Nick, who also has a number of other children with different women.

Speaking to her co-star Amanza Smith on Season six of ‘Selling Sunset’, Bre Tiesi explained: “I take care of myself. If my son needs something, or we do, I ask; that’s all I have to do. I know he’s a good dad, and Nick is not my sugar daddy. Nick is not the reason I’m where I’m at. The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support. Because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household’.”

And Bre Tiesi later added in a confessional that she works hard to provide for her son.

She said: “I definitely strive to be the best at everything, to the point where I drive myself insane, but I’ve worked my a** off to be where I’m at.

“I did this all myself, and of course, my son is even more of a motivation. I want to give him everything from me. Not from my partner.”

‘The Masked Singer’ host Nick has twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey and sons Golden Sagon, six, and Rise Messiah, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, two, with Brittany Bell.

He has twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who turn one next month, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, six months, with Abby De La Rosa, along with daughter Onyx Ice Cole, eight months, with LaNisha Cole.

His son Zen with Alyssa Scott, died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and the pair also share daughter Halo Marie, five months.

