Ayo Edebiri says fashion isn’t taken “seriously” in comedy.

The ‘Bottoms’ star has “always enjoyed clothes” but was wary of getting too into turning looks on the stage because she wanted to be seen as funny more than stylish so she opted for a “uniform” of performing that hid her body.

The 27-year-old actress told Interview magazine before the SAG-AFTRA strike: “I’ve always enjoyed clothes, but as a stand-up I got very into this uniform of big shirt, big pants, which I still think is cool, but I had this idea that if people see my body, they won’t take me seriously in stand-up.”

‘The Bear’ star detailed how “humbling” she found meeting Robert De Niro, 80, at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Ayo said: It was when I met Robert De Niro—of course this would happen to me… At Tribeca, I was going to all these dinners, and I really wanted to meet him, and because I’m a nut-case, I was convinced that we would just get along. I knew it in my soul. When I met him, I couldn’t have met anybody less interested in meeting me.

“Our conduit was like, ‘This is Ayo, she’s on this TV show,’ that he’s obviously never watched, and I saw him do that thing where he kind of clicked his left eye a little bit past me to somebody that he knew, and I said, “You can just talk to whoever you actually want to talk to.” And he went, “What?”

“That one was really humbling, because I’d been going up to so-and-so saying, ‘I’m a fan,” and they’re like, “Thank you!’ I was on a hot streak and I got humbled.”

