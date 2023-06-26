‘Boo’d Up’ Hitmaker Ella Mai Reveals Her Liking To Wear “A Lot Of Glitter” When She Goes To A Music Festival

Ella Mai likes to wear “a lot of glitter” when she goes to a music festival.

The 28-year-old singer regularly headlines gigs around the world and explained that above all else she “must be comfy” when trying to decide on an outfit for her outdoor shows.

Ella Mai told Popsugar: “Anything with frills, a lot of glitter, some shorts, and some trainers. You’ve got to be comfy, for sure, otherwise it’s going to be a nightmare!”

The ‘Boo’d Up’ hitmaker Ella Mai went on to add that when it comes to accessories, she is a big fan of jewellery brand Pandora and because she doesn’t like to wear “super statement” pieces when she is on stage as she teased that while music will always be her “main focus”, she would love to “venture out” and try new things.

She added: “I don’t wear super statement pieces and I think Pandora fits that perfectly. You can layer, you can add stuff, you can make it way more than if you just had one piece. Or you could just add one piece and that makes it simple but still effective, and that’s definitely my type of style.

“I’d love to venture out and not just be in the music lane. I did performing arts, so I’d love to do more acting, but still have music be my main focus. Just expanding my horizons. I feel like we box ourselves in so much and it doesn’t always necessarily have to be one thing, so whatever I put my hands on, if I can do it, I will.”

Ella Mai previously explained that she was enjoying the concept of Y2K fashion because she grew up in the early 2000s so the style resurgence just felt like “nostalgia” to her.

She told Vogue: “Y2K is the era that I grew up in, So it just feels nostalgic to me,” she says, referencing its current resurgence.

Ella Mai added, “In the 2000s I didn’t have enough money or any sense of style, but [the 2022 resurgence] is very reminiscent of what I remember seeing on TV. I’m now thankfully I’m stylish enough that I can put that together.”

