Krayzie Bone feels lucky to be alive after spending nine days fighting for his life in hospital.

The 50-year-old Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper was admitted to hospital in late September after he started coughing up blood and underwent two surgeries to fix a bleeding artery in one of his lungs, according to TMZ.com, and he’s now shared an update with fans declaring life should never be taken for granted.

Alongside a picture of him in hospital, Krayzie wrote: “Just fought for life literally for 9 days straight. And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me. Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them.”

The music star – real name Anthony Henderson – was placed in an induced coma during his stint in hospital as doctors fought to save his life and he was inundated with prayers and well wishes from his famous friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krayzie Bone ™ (@krayzie_bone)

In a post on Instagram, his bandmate Bizzy Bone wrote: “Pray 4 Kray. Can’t sleep. Sometimes you just gotta pray,” while basketball legend LeBron James reached out in a post on X – formerly known as Twitter – writing “Prayers to Krayzie man!!!!”

DJ Paul added on Instagram: “Please pray for my brother Kray. We was just in the lab Wednesday recording, having fun, drinking his new IPA. This is unbelievable.”

Krayzie has spent years battling sarcoidosis – a rare autoimmune disease which can cause respiratory problems and previously postponed part of a tour in 2016 after being struck down with an “intense case of pneumonia” which stemmed from the medication he takes for his condition weakening his immune system.

Must Read: Once Gwyneth Paltrow, After Getting Divorced From Her Ex-Husband Chris Martin, Reacted To His Dating Reports With Dakota Johnson: “I Think We Were Meant To Be Together But Our Relationship…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News