Bobby Brown feels that his late daughter is “always” with him.

The 54-year-old musician had Bobbi Kristina with legendary songstress Whitney Houston – who died in 2012 at the age of 48 – but she passed away aged just 22 in 2015, and he has now admitted while being honoured for Bobbi Kristina Serenity House Foundation that he still feels her presence with him.

Asked if he found it meaningful to be able to carry out so much work in his daughter’s name, he told People: “Yes, it is. She’s always present. She’s always going to be present.”

Bobbi’s official cause of death was ruled as immersion associated with drug intoxication.

During his acceptance speech for the honour, the ‘My Prerogative’ hitmaker – whose foundation is a non-profit organisation aiming to help victims of domestic violence – admitted he was “grateful” to be able to help those who needed it with the charity.

He said: “I am grateful for In a Perfect World. Thank you so much for this honor. We started this from the bottom of my heart, just being lonely and sad. [I’m grateful] that I could do something to help them out, to be there for them, to give them a safe haven in their time of need. Like I said, I’m very grateful for this. I thank you so much.”

Last year, Bobby and his now-wife Alicia Etheredge went to visit the resting places of Whitney and their daughter Bobbi Kristina – who are buried together – as part of his ‘Every Little Steps’ and remarked at the time that he wanted the cameras to follow him so could give viewers as much transparency as possible.

He said: “When the cameras were following me, I didn’t want to let anything get in between my life and what I was doing. “So, I just wanted the cameras to follow me wherever I was going. That day I happened to be going to the gravesite.”

