Bob Barker’s girlfriend Nancy Burnet is reportedly in talks with officials in Los Angeles to name a town square in his honour.

The beloved host of ‘The Price is Right’ passed away on 26 August aged 99 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease and now it’s been reported that his partner and his representatives are working towards securing him a memorial town square in LA.

Bob’s longtime publicist Roger Neal has told TMZ.com they are working with City of Los Angeles officials to potentially create a Bob Barker Memorial Square at an intersection in the region.

They are believed to be in contact with City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez, whose district includes the Los Angeles area of Hollywood where Bob Barker lived for many years, in a bid to find an area where a tribute square would fit.

Back in 2013, the City of Los Angeles previously honoured late comedian Carol Burnett with a square on an intersection close to the school in Hollywood which she attended as a child.

Mickey Rooney was also honoured with a town square named in his honour in 2015.

Bob Barker – who hosted iconic game show ‘The Price is Right’ for a total of 35 years passed away at his Los Angeles home last month and his representative confirmed the sad news in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us.”

Speaking about his long career, the telly star admitted he had “never” studied speech or aimed for a career on camera before he had been working for a local radio station and ended up as an announcer by chance. During a speech at the Emmys Awards in 2000, he said: “I had never studied speech. I’d never studied drama. I had never been in a school play. I had never been before an audience and I was on duty there as an announcer. Ted Tucker, bless him, didn’t show up. “I didn’t even have time to get nervous. I’m out there doing it live.”

