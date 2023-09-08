Blake Shelton Enjoys Quality Family Time After Quitting 'The Voice': "Been Such A Relief To Have More Flexibility"

Blake Shelton has been in “family mode” since quitting ‘The Voice’. The 47-year-old singer has been able to spend more quality time with Gwen Stefani, his wife, since he walked away from the NBC show.

Blake married the blonde beauty back in 2021, and he’s now the stepfather of her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale’s three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, ten.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source told Us Weekly: “It’s been such a relief to have more flexibility with his schedule. Seeing Blake ultra-relaxed and in family mode is so endearing to Gwen and reminds her what a catch he is.”

The loved-up duo met each other while working on ‘The Voice’ back in 2014, and Blake announced last year that he was set to leave the show.

In a statement, Blake explained: “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice‘ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

By contrast, Blake has admitted that he could never walk away from the music business.

The singer insisted that he hasn’t lost any of his enthusiasm for his work.

Blake told PEOPLE: “Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something. That’s not something I can go without. I can’t help it.”

Blake also hailed the new generation of country music stars.

He said: “I’m really at a crossroads right now.

“The country music lane is changing so rapidly, and there’s some really good stuff out there. These young kids coming up, it’s amazing to see the music that they’re making and how creative they are.”

Must Read: Timothee Chalamet Is In For A Long Time Relationship With Kylie Jenner, “He’s Enjoying The World Of Kardashians… Has Access To A Whole Different Level Of Power, Wealth”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News