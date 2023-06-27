Black Panther Actress Angela Bassett To Receive An Honorary Oscar Award For Her Contribution In Cinema

Angela Bassett will receive an honorary Academy Award later this year.

The ‘Black Panther’ star – who was first nominated for best actress for her role as Tina Turner in 1993’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ – will finally be presented with her first Oscar, having also been nominated for last year’s turn as Queen Ramonda in ‘Wakanda Forever’.

In a statement, Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences President Janet Yang said: “The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans.

“Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”

Throughout her career, Angela has also appeared in the likes of ‘Boyz N the Hood’, ‘Malcolm X’, ‘Waiting to Exhale’ and ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’.

Mel Brooks and Carol Littleton will also receive honorary Oscars at this year’s Governors Awards on November 18 in Los Angeles, while the Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter will be presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Yang added: “Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment.

“Carol Littleton’s career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her.

“A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world.”

The honorary award is presented to recognise “extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy”.

Last year’s Governors Award saw ‘Back To The Future’ legend Michael J. Fox honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, while Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir received honorary Oscars.

