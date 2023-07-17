Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are “co-parenting the best [they] can”. The 35-year-old model has Dream, six, with Rob and she’s joked that it “takes a village to raise a child” after Khloe Kardashian – Rob’s sister – revealed that she feels like another parent to her niece.

Earlier this month, Khloe joked that she was Dream’s “third parent”. The TV star – who has daughter True, five, and son Tatum, 11 months, with Tristan Thompson – insisted that she was “more than an aunt” to Dream.

Blac Chyna told TMZ: “Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it’s all love and positivity.

“As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that’s all I ask for. Let’s stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward.”

On the other hand, Khloe Kardashian on ‘The Kardashians’ said, “Dream is like one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them.”

The reality star admitted that she loved having a hands-on role in the lives of her nieces and nephews. She shared: “I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people. It’s so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Black Chyna and Rob Kardashian married in 2016 and had Dream who now is six.

Prior to that, Khloe insisted that she loves “everything” about motherhood – even the “hard parts”. The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star admitted that she relishes the responsibility. Speaking to ELLE, Khloe explained: “Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”

