Blac Chyna has stunned fans by showing off the results of her dramatic make-under. The 35-year-old born again Christian – who wants to go back to using her birth name of Angela White – has credited turning to God and being re-baptised with helping her transform her appearance, which has included a b*tt and br*ast reduction and having face fillers removed.

She has now posed in a white outfit showing off the results of her work – and captioned the image posted on Instagram by giving fans a link to her luxury hair extensions brand called Hearts Pure. Blac Chyna also recently celebrated finishing her doctorate at a Bible College.

One fan commented on the snap: “Keep your eyes on Jesus and His Word!! God has so much for you!!”

The former OnlyFans creator quietly finished the programme at the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College on 17 January, and later announced to fans she was now “Doctor Angela Renee White”.

She displayed the certificate from her course on Instagram in front of a picture of her six-year-old daughter Dream Renée Kardashian, who she had with ex Rob Kardashian, 36, and 10-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson, who she had with rapper ex Tyga, 33.

Blac said: “On January 17, 2023 I got my Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. Doctor Angela Renee White.”

The home study doctorate is billed as concentrating on “developing expertise in the biblical rationale, which equips students to engage in research and sound biblical teaching”.

Stripper-turned model and reality TV star Blac, who rose to fame as Nicki Minaj’s stunt double in the music video for the rapper’s ‘Monster’ hit, said alongside a throwback photo on her Instagram that showed her getting baptised during her May 2022 birthday when she turned 34: “I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22. God is Good.”

Blac said she started her make-under mission to get back to a “baseline” look.

She added she was left feeling like her facial fillers had left her looking like the serial killer character Jigsaw’s mask in the ‘Saw’ film franchise when she contoured her cheeks.

The entrepreneur has also said she is even going to stop using “long stiletto nails” as part of her new look.

