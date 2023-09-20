Blac Chyna has revealed how her desire to help people inspired her sobriety journey. The 35-year-old star – who is now going by her birth name Angela White – recently celebrated a year of sobriety.

At that time, she also reflected on how she has stayed motivated during this time. Read on to know all she had to say.

Speaking on ‘Tamron Hall’ on Monday (18.09.23), Blac Chyna said, “What helped me was bringing myself down to reality and then realising, like, ‘OK, am I hurting or helping other people around me?’ And helping not with money or things like that but I didn’t want to continue hurting the people around me or even have my kids grow up, seeing me doing this stuff.”

Blac Chyna told host Hall that she has stayed true to her sobriety and made sure to drink “nothing”. She added, “Not even a little shot, a little wine, a little this, nothing. Like ‘No, I’m good. No, I’m straight. I’ll take a Red Bull.’ “

Earlier this summer, Angela White and her mother Tokyo Toni made amends, and she surprised her daughter on the show with balloons as she reflected on the pride she feels seeing her stay sober even during her time in Hollywood.

Blac Chyna said, “What it does for me to see her growth, because Hollywood, it does things to people. It changes you and to see her be different, meaning in a bad way, I had to go in to pull her out.”

White gave up alcohol in September 2022 and she recently admitted she can’t believe how much her life has changed for the better since then. She wrote on Instagram: “September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety.”

Blac Chyna continued, “I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey. Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend. I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it.”

She concluded it by writing, “God loves you. It’s so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you’re not alone. I love you. Angela White.” Check out her post here.

