Blac Chyna has turned to flogging her personal belongings to raise funds for her custody battle with Tyga.

The 35-year-old model – who now goes by her birth name Angela White – submitted her income and expenditure declaration on Monday (02.10.23), amid the couple’s ongoing legal battle over their 10-year-old son King.

In the forms obtained by The New York Post’s Page Six column, the mother-of-two – who also has a six-year-old daughter, Dream, with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian – claimed she has made more than $178,000 from selling “clothing, purses and shoes” to “make ends meet.”

Chyna wrote: “This profit has somewhat supplemented my plummeting business sales.”

However, the former OnlyFans star added: “It is only a temporary solution as I will eventually run out of items that I can sell.”

The exes are at war over the legal and physical custody of their son.

White has claimed that the ‘Rack City’ rapper is not giving her the full weekly 24-hour visitation time with her son.

She also claims that Tyga, 33, has not told her where King goes to school and hasn’t shared medical details with her.

However, his father has insisted he is paying out for his son’s schooling and medical expenses.

As well as demanding $125,000 in legal and accounting fees, TMZ reported that White wants there to be a clear visitation schedule that must be stuck to by Tyga.

White has undergone a lifestyle overhaul over the last couple of years and recently celebrated one year of sobriety.

The model gave up alcohol in September 2022 and can’t believe how much her life has changed for the better since then.

She wrote on Instagram: “September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety.

“I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey.

“Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend.

“I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it.

“God loves you. It’s so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you’re not alone.

“I love you. Angela White.”

