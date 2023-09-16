Blac Chyna Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety & Pens A Moving Post On Instagram, Writes "Angela White Is Unstoppable..."

Blac Chyna is celebrating one year of sobriety.

The 35-year-old reality TV star – whose real name is Angela White – gave up alcohol in September 2022 and can’t believe how much her life has changed for the better since then.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blac Chyna wrote on Instagram: “September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety.

Blac Chyna added, “I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey.

“Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend.

“I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it.

“God loves you. It’s so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you’re not alone.

“I love you. Angela White.”

Blac Chyna shared a picture of herself celebrating the milestone with her mother Tokyo Toni.

Meanwhile, the star previously revealed she had “connected” more with her fans since embracing her real name.

She has undergone a dramatic transformation, ditching her TV persona from her true self as she removed her facial killers earlier this year to go for a more natural look.

Blac Chyna told People magazine: “Just by me being open and honest and vulnerable, I’ve been connected with so many other people.

“Angela White be getting letters… I’d be getting Bibles, I’d be getting all type of cool stuff. I’m like, ‘Okay.’ I’m like, ‘People love me.’ ”

Must Read: When Steve Harvey Appeared On The Ellen Show & Proudly Spoke About Kanye West Smiling On ‘Family Feud’ While Subtly Roasting Kim Kardashian, “She Didn’t Know Nothing” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News