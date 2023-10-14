Billie Piper is feeling “humiliated and betrayed” after learning that Laurence Fox cheated on her.

The 41-year-old actress was married to broadcaster Laurence, 45, from 2007 until 2016 but following claims from fellow actress Honeysuckle Weeks that he kept asking her out at the same time, an insider has claimed that the former ‘Doctor Who’ star is “stunned” to discover the truth.

A source told The Sun: “Billie Piper was obviously stunned to read the interview — and discover her husband, with whom she was very much together at the time, was wooing other women. She feels humiliated and betrayed. God knows who else he tried to date when they were together. Safe to say, she is extremely happy she and Laurence aren’t together today.”

Just days ago, Honeysuckle – who met the former actor when they starred in the ITV drama ‘Lewis’ – alleged in an interview that Laurence Fox had arranged to go on a date with her three times but repeatedly stood her up.

Honeysuckle told The Telegraph: “Laurence asked me out three times. On each occasion he stood me up. Although the real question is why did I keep agreeing? Mind you he was still married to Billie at the time.”

The ‘Honey to the Bee’ singer has Winston and Eugene with Laurence as well as daughter Tallulah with current partner and Tribes lead singer Johnny Lloyd but her ex-husband previously explained how he would suffer from panic attacks after their split.

He told The Mirror: “The physical symptoms of trauma and suffering are profound panic attacks for an extended period of time, and I’ve never had a panic attack in my life before.

“I haven’t slept for six months, even with sleeping pills. I go to bed the same time, same bed as the kids and just lie awake, sleeping two or three hours. My mind’s whirring round.”

Must Read: Pete Davidson Shouts, “You’re A C**t, Sit The F*ck Down” At A Fan For Calling Him ‘A Racist’ After The Comedian Cracked A Slavery Joke During New Stand-Up [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News