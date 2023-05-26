Billie Eilish has given fans a glimpse of her huge dragon tattoo after once saying fans would “never” see her body art.

The ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer, 21, posted a video on Instagram showing her gyrating as she held onto the arms of a desk chair while revealing the tip of a dragon design and wearing a T-shirt featuring an angel from Raphael’s Sistine Chapel painting.

Newly-single Billie – whose split from singer Jesse Rutherford, 31, was confirmed last week – was in a cluttered room while filming the clip.

Billie Eilish said in 2020 her tattoos would stay secret, but the Grammy winner revealed part of an enormous inking she referred to as the “big boy” in a 2021 Vanity Fair interview during a photoshoot for Vogue the same year.

Billie Eilish also displayed a section of a dragon’s tail inking under a high-slitted gown she wore to the Met Gala afterparty in 2021.

The design features an open-mouthed dragon and starts at the side of belly button, wrapping down her hip and upper thigh.

Billie Eilish has several other tatts including “some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up – a little fairy book called ‘Fairyopolis’” on her hand and wrist.

She has said she has three tattoos including a design on her chest “that says ‘Eilish.’”

Billie and Jesse hadn’t been seen together publicly since attending Coachella in April before their break-up was announced.

They went public with their relationship last October, but Billie was at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month without Neighbourhood lead singer Jesse.

Billie’s representative said about the split: “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends.”

They added any rumours of infidelity were “false”.

